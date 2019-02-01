Regulatory News:

Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB) today announced the acquisition of the remaining 24.9% Blue 449 shares from M&C Saatchi in the UK.

Blue 449, which counts Asda, Dixons Carphone, Weight Watchers, Kayak and Ralph Lauren among its roster of clients, will continue to be managed by the agency's current leadership team.

The agency was originally founded as Walker Media as a joint venture between Christine Walker, Phil Georgiadis and M&C Saatchi in 1998. In 2013, Publicis Groupe bought 75.1% of the agency before it was rebranded Blue 449 two years later.

