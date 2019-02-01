

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Euromoney Institutional Investor plc (ERM.L) announced a trading update for the period from 1 October 2018 to 31 December 2018. The Group said its trading continues last year's trends. Following the disposal of the Global Markets Intelligence Division in April 2018, revenue for the three months to 31 December 2018 was 92.6 million pounds compared to 100.8 million pounds, previous year. Underlying revenue was up 1%, for the period. The Group said its full year outlook is unchanged.



Net cash at 31 December 2018 was 93.8 million pounds compared to net cash of 78.3 million pounds at 30 September 2018.



The interim results for the six month period to 31 March 2019 will be announced on 16 May 2019.



