

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Glencore Plc. (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) reported Friday that its fiscal 2018 own sourced copper production of 1.45 million tonnes was 11% higher than in 2017, mainly reflecting the restart of Katanga's processing operations in late 2017, partly offset by the completion of open-pit mining at Alumbrera.



Own sourced copper sales during 2018 were some 22,000 tonnes lower than production, due to timing of shipments.



Cobalt production was 42,200 tonnes, 54% higher than in 2017. Own sourced zinc production of 1,068,100 tonnes was in line with 2017.



For the year, own sourced nickel production of 123,800 tonnes was 13% higher than in 2017, mainly reflecting Koniambo running two production lines throughout the year.



For fiscal 2019, copper production is expected to be 1.54 million tonnes, plus or minus 45 thousand tonnes.



