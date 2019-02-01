

BILBAO (dpa-AFX) - BBVA Group reported that its net attributable profit was 5.324 billion euros in 2018, which represents a year-on-year increase of 51.3% that includes the results from corporate operations originated by the capital gains (net of taxes) from the sale of BBVA Chile It was up 78.2% at constant exchange rates.



Moreover, at constant exchange rates, it is worth mentioning the good performance of recurring revenue, lower loan-loss impairments (affected by the negative impact of the recognition in the fourth quarter of 2017 of impairment losses, amounting 1.123 billion euros from BBVA stake in Telefónica, S.A.) and provisions, which offsets the lower contribution from net trading income (NTI) compared to the same period the previous year.



Net attributable profit excluding results from corporate operations stood at 4.691 billion euros, up 33.3% higher than the result reached in 2017.



Net interest income declined 0.9 percent to 17.591 billion euros from last year.



