

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Electrolux AB (0MDT.L, 0GQ1.L, ELUXY.PK) reported that its fourth-quarter income to equity holders of the parent decreased to 1.57 billion Swedish kronor from 2.00 billion kronor. Earnings per share was 5.45 kronor compared to 6.92 kronor. Operating income was 1.96 billion Swedish kronor compared to 2.06 billion kronor. Excluding a non-recurring item relating to the completion of the French antitrust proceeding, operating income was 1.89 billion Swedish kronor, for the quarter. The company said positive earnings contribution from volume/price/mix across all business areas partly offset higher input costs and currency headwinds.



Fourth-quarter net sales amounted to 34.42 billion Swedish kronor compared to 32.58 billion Swedish kronor, last year. Sales growth was 2.5%, driven by price increases and mix improvements across most business areas. The organic growth was 2.7%, for the quarter.



The Board proposed a dividend for 2018 of 8.50 kronor per share, to be paid in two installments.



