British American Tobacco is Recognised as a Top Employer in Latin America for the Second Year Running

LONDON, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- British American Tobacco, (BAT) is proud to announce it has been certified as a Top Employer in Latin America following its certification in seven different countries - Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru and Venezuela. This is the second year running that BAT has been named as a Top Employer in the region after it became the first tobacco company to be recognised as a Top Employer in Latin America in 2018.

This year, BAT Argentina and BAT Chile were also ranked as the number one certified company in their respective countries by the Top Employers Institute, while BAT Colombia was ranked as the second highest certified company, reflecting the high standards of BAT's employment practices and positioning the company as a leading employer in the region.

The Top Employer certification process is conducted annually by the Top Employers Institute, an independent organisation that studies the employee offerings of major employers around the world. Certification recognises employers that provide best-in-class employment practices that allow employees to develop themselves personally and professionally, while driving business results.

Certified companies are those that meet high standards in providing excellent employee conditions; which nurture and develop talent at all levels of the organisation; and strive to continuously optimise employment practices for their staff.

BAT's HR Director, Southern Cone, Patricio Zapata, said: "At BAT Southern Cone Area, we keep our constant focus on building a robust and sustainable talent pipeline as a standard. This has enabled us over time to be a key provider of high calibre cadres for British American Tobacco, globally. We do this through excellent attraction, retention and development practices. We are very proud about this renewed recognition by the Top Employer Institute in 2019."

BAT's HR Director, South America North and Caribbean (SANCAR), Sergio Berlanga, said: "We always seek to benchmark best practice and innovate in the way we attract, develop and retain talent. Achieving Top Employer certification for both Venezuela and Colombia is an important milestone on our Transforming Tobacco journey and achieving our ambition of becoming the No.1 company to work for in SANCAR.

BAT's HR Director for Brazil, Harry Vargas, said: "This certification once again reinforces why Souza Cruz continues to be a leading organisation, made of passionate, highly capable and energised talent. This passion extends to the way we do things, face challenges and make talent and culture development an everyday priority."

David Plink, CEO of the Top Employers Institute, said: "British American Tobacco keeps growing every year as an outstanding company, always up with the latest trends, technology and this means that employees are happier. Continuous development has always been a focal point for the company but also supporting work life balance for employees throughout their careers. BAT has been recognised for the second time in a row as a Global Top Employer in 5 continents, an achievement that only a few selected companies around the world can enjoy"

Participating companies undergo a very rigorous assessment process which includes an extensive review of employer practices across nine broad topics: Talent Strategy; Performance Management; Learning & Development; Leadership Development; Career & Succession Management; Workforce planning; On-boarding; Culture; and Compensation and Benefit. Several validation sessions are held where evidence of these practices is provided, and an independent audit of the findings is also carried out.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco is one of the world's leading, multi-category consumer goods companies, that provides tobacco and nicotine products to millions of consumers around the world. It employs over 55,000 people, with market leadership in over 55 countries and factories in 42. Its Strategic Portfolio is made up of its global cigarette brands and an increasing range of potentially reduced-risk products, comprising vapour and tobacco heating products, as well as oral tobacco and nicotine products such as moist snuff and snus.

In 2017 the Group generated reported revenue of £20 billion and profit from operations of £6.5 billion. In July 2017, British American Tobacco p.l.c. acquired the remaining 57.8% of Reynolds American Inc. that BAT did not already own, creating a stronger, global tobacco and nicotine company.

About the Top Employers Institute

The Top Employers Institute is the global authority on certifying excellence in employee conditions.

We are dedicated to accelerating the impact of people strategies to enrich the world of work through certification, benchmarking and connecting Top Employers around the world. Through our certification programme, we enable organisations to assess and improve their workplace environment.

Established more than 25 years ago, the Top Employers Institute has certified over 1 500 organisations in 118 countries. These Certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 5 000 000 employees globally.

Interested in becoming a Certified Top Employer or want to learn more? Visit the Top Employers Institute website https://www.top-employers.com/en/ .