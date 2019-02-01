A Future Proof, Iconic Classic: THOMAS SABO Introduces CODE TS Watch Line

LAUF AN DER PEGNITZ, Germany, February 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

New concept at THOMAS SABO: as a highlight of the Spring/Summer 2019 season, the brand is launching the CODE TS watch range. With a 3-hand quartz movement, these models are timelessly elegant in a variety of stainless-steel colours as well as a black colourway; depending on the mood of the day, give them a sporty update with interchangeable NATO textile straps.

The CODE TS watch with a round 38 mm case and minimalist dial structure stands for the new unisex style 'code' by THOMAS SABO - a clear design with an exciting mix of modern look and 50s retro reference that can be worn alongside any lifestyle. Self-confident and individual, the CODE TS also offers special versatility: the watch's fine-meshed Milanese bracelet is removable, so the watch can very easily be combined with NATO textile straps - a new complement to the range. From plain colours - to multi-coloured - to camouflage, depending on your taste, different designs and styles will adorn your wrist, from now and into the future.

The THOMAS SABO CODE TS watch range is available from February 2019, in all THOMAS SABO shops and shops-in-shops, from http://www.thomassabo.com as well as from selected partners.

About THOMAS SABO

THOMAS SABO is one of the globally-leading jewellery and watches companies, designing, selling and distributing lifestyle products for women and men. The company, established in 1984 by Thomas Sabo in Lauf an der Pegnitz, Germany, operates around 300 of its own shops across all five continents with a total of around 1,800 employees. THOMAS SABO also collaborates globally with approximately 2,800 trade partners.

