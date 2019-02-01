sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 01.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,269 Euro		+0,055
+4,53 %
WKN: A1CSN8 ISIN: GB00B4YCDF59 Ticker-Symbol: TK6 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TALKTALK TELECOM GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TALKTALK TELECOM GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TALKTALK TELECOM GROUP PLC
TALKTALK TELECOM GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TALKTALK TELECOM GROUP PLC1,269+4,53 %