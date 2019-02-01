

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - TalkTalk Telecom Group plc (TALK.L) reported that the Group has added a further 44 thousand to the broadband base compared to 37 thousand prior year, with double digit growth in both Consumer and B2B. Total Headline revenues of 386 million pounds, excluding Carrier and Off-net, grew by 2.9% year-on-year during the quarter. Headline On-net revenue was up 4.3% to 316 million pounds.



For fiscal 2019, the Group expects underlying profit, or Headline EBITDA, to be within the range 245 million-250 million pounds, pre-FibreNation costs, representing significant year-on-year growth. The Group said it remains confident in strong fiscal 2020 EBITDA growth, in line with market expectations, driven by customer momentum and cost savings.



Tristia Harrison, Chief Executive of TalkTalk, said: 'We continue to see strong trading momentum in the business, with customer growth ahead of expectations. Q3 was the eighth consecutive quarter of rising customer numbers and we saw record demand for Fibre. The underlying business is on track. The change to earnings guidance is due to IFRS 15 timing adjustments and investment in growth. Year on year, we have increased revenue by growing the base and stabilising ARPU, which combined with lower costs is driving improved earnings. Our significant customer momentum, combined with the benefits of our reorganisation and HQ move, gives us confidence in strong earnings growth for fiscal 2020.'



