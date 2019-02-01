Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EcoVista PLC (EVTP) EcoVista PLC: Suspension of Trading 01-Feb-2019 / 07:54 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 01 February 2019 Ecovista PLC ("Ecovista" or "the Company") Suspension of Trading : The Directors of Ecovista Plc hereby announce that due to the takeover of the Company's auditors, and the subsequent delays that this has caused, the Company intends to suspend its shares in order for the management to be completely satisfied that the annual results published are agreed by all parties. The directors of Ecovista Plc accept responsibility for this announcement. ENQUIRIES David Barnett - Chairman 01279 654151 NEX CORPORATE ADVISER: Alexander David Securities Limited David Scott - Corporate Finance James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820 http://www.ad-securities.com 49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA ISIN: GB00B0W5NJ22 Category Code: SUS TIDM: EVTP LEI Code: 2138009TFBHJ8KVP2S10 Sequence No.: 7323 EQS News ID: 771709 End of Announcement EQS News Service

