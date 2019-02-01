

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (MMTOF.PK, 7211) reported that its net income attributable to owners of the parent for the nine-month period to December 31, 2018 declined to 69.2 billion yen from 70.1 billion yen in the prior year.



But, operating profit rose to 85.0 billion yen, from 64.6 billion yen in the prior year.



Net sales were 1.794 trillion yen for the nine-month period to December 31, 2018, a 18.2% increase year-on-year. Global sales volume for the nine months ended December 31, 2018 increased 15% year-on-year to 894,000 units.



The Group reaffirmed its fiscal 2018 forecast. It still expects net income attributable to owners of the parent of 110 billion yen, on net sales of 2.4 trillion yen.



