Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, February 1

Capital Gearing Trust plc ("the Company")

To: PR Newswire

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:1 February 2019

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, at 31 January 2019 the total number of Ordinary shares of 25p of the Company in issue is 7,330,489.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


