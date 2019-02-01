

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:45 am ET Friday, IHS Markit is slated to publish PMI data of Italy. Thereafter, final manufacturing PMI reports from France and Germany are due at 3.50 am ET and 3.55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit releases Eurozone final manufacturing PMI for January.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro held steady against the franc, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1448 against the greenback, 124.71 against the yen, 1.1383 against the franc and 0.8739 against the pound as of 3:40 am ET.



