Finalists selected for JNA Jewellery Design Competition 2018/19

HONG KONG, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The JNA Jewellery Design Competition 2018/19 has shortlisted 15 finalists on January 31st 2019. They will vie for the Grand Prize that includes US$2,000.

Organised by JNA of UBM Asia and sponsored by Crossfor Co Ltd, Platinum Guild International (PGI) and the Tahitian Pearl Association Hong Kong (TPAHK), the competition aims to foster creativity and innovation in jewellery design.

The JNA Jewellery Design Competition 2018/19 judging panel, chaired by renowned jewellery designer Fei Liu, selected 15 finalists and evaluated each entry against the criteria set by the organisers as well as the entries' adherence to the respective themes. The judging panel also includes eminent jewellery designer Robert Tateossian; famous visual artist Bradley Theodore; and publisher and editor-in-chief of the JNA group, Christie Dang. The three category judges are Ida Wong, general manager of TPAHK; Hidetaka Dobashi, founder and CEO of Crossfor; and Suzanne Wong, senior product manager of PGI.

The 2018/19 competition attracted a total of 2,588 entries from jewellery designers and students from 39 countries and regions. There are five finalists in each category -- dancing stone, platinum and Tahitian pearl, respectively. Of the 15 finalists, five are from mainland China; three are from Taiwan; while the rest are from Japan, Egypt, the US, Malaysia, Iran, Italy, and Bulgaria.

The organisers said they were encouraged by the deluge of high-calibre submissions for the 2018/19 competition, saying this injected new concepts into the existing design framework and elevated designs of dancing stone, platinum and Tahitian pearl jewellery.

Winners of the JNA Jewellery Design Competition 2018/19 will be announced in June 2019.

List of 15 finalists:



Dancing Stone Category - New Fashion Tech Picture No. Name Country/Region Design Title 1. Mami Ochiai Japan Heptagram / The Galaxy 2. Ming Cheng Hsiao Taiwan Wudan Zhi Yi 3. Sanat Karmakar Egypt My Childhood Memory 4. Allison US Dancing Facets Pendant 5. Wang Zi Ting Mainland China Xing



Platinum Category - Platinum Attitude Picture No. Name Country/Region Design Title 1. Shi Xiao Yu Mainland China Electromagnetic Levitation 2. Liang Fan Mainland China Si Xing Chang Zai 3. Chin Ban Loke Malaysia In Precious 4. Liu Fu Wei Mainland China Yun2 5. Meng Fan Hua Mainland China Ai & Xuanzhuan



Tahitian Pearl Category - Asymmetric Perfection Picture No. Name Country/Region Design Title 1. Chen Hui Ci Taiwan Hai Zhong Qing Yuan 2. Alessio Boschi Italy THE LEONIDAS MAN SET 3. Rozaliya Nicheva Bulgaria Adagio 4. Eugene YJ Chen Taiwan Black Swan 5. Shahrzad Givi Iran Joy of Christmas

No particular order for the listing.

