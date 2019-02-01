sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
01.02.2019 | 10:01
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Finalists selected for JNA Jewellery Design Competition 2018/19

HONG KONG, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The JNA Jewellery Design Competition 2018/19 has shortlisted 15 finalists on January 31st 2019. They will vie for the Grand Prize that includes US$2,000.

Organised by JNA of UBM Asia and sponsored by Crossfor Co Ltd, Platinum Guild International (PGI) and the Tahitian Pearl Association Hong Kong (TPAHK), the competition aims to foster creativity and innovation in jewellery design.

The JNA Jewellery Design Competition 2018/19 judging panel, chaired by renowned jewellery designer Fei Liu, selected 15 finalists and evaluated each entry against the criteria set by the organisers as well as the entries' adherence to the respective themes. The judging panel also includes eminent jewellery designer Robert Tateossian; famous visual artist Bradley Theodore; and publisher and editor-in-chief of the JNA group, Christie Dang. The three category judges are Ida Wong, general manager of TPAHK; Hidetaka Dobashi, founder and CEO of Crossfor; and Suzanne Wong, senior product manager of PGI.

The 2018/19 competition attracted a total of 2,588 entries from jewellery designers and students from 39 countries and regions. There are five finalists in each category -- dancing stone, platinum and Tahitian pearl, respectively. Of the 15 finalists, five are from mainland China; three are from Taiwan; while the rest are from Japan, Egypt, the US, Malaysia, Iran, Italy, and Bulgaria.

The organisers said they were encouraged by the deluge of high-calibre submissions for the 2018/19 competition, saying this injected new concepts into the existing design framework and elevated designs of dancing stone, platinum and Tahitian pearl jewellery.

Winners of the JNA Jewellery Design Competition 2018/19 will be announced in June 2019.

For more information and the list of finalists, please visit our official website at www.jnadesigncompetition.com or our Facebook page @JNAdesigncomp and Instagram @jnadesigncompetition.

List of 15 finalists:

Dancing Stone Category


Dancing Stone Category - New Fashion Tech

Picture No.

Name

Country/Region

Design Title

1.

Mami Ochiai

Japan

Heptagram / The Galaxy

2.

Ming Cheng Hsiao

Taiwan

Wudan Zhi Yi

3.

Sanat Karmakar

Egypt

My Childhood Memory

4.

Allison

US

Dancing Facets Pendant

5.

Wang Zi Ting

Mainland China

Xing

Platinum Category


Platinum Category - Platinum Attitude

Picture No.

Name

Country/Region

Design Title

1.

Shi Xiao Yu

Mainland China

Electromagnetic Levitation

2.

Liang Fan

Mainland China

Si Xing Chang Zai

3.

Chin Ban Loke

Malaysia

In Precious

4.

Liu Fu Wei

Mainland China

Yun2

5.

Meng Fan Hua

Mainland China

Ai & Xuanzhuan

Tahitian Pearl Category


Tahitian Pearl Category - Asymmetric Perfection

Picture No.

Name

Country/Region

Design Title

1.

Chen Hui Ci

Taiwan

Hai Zhong Qing Yuan

2.

Alessio Boschi

Italy

THE LEONIDAS MAN SET

3.

Rozaliya Nicheva

Bulgaria

Adagio

4.

Eugene YJ Chen

Taiwan

Black Swan

5.

Shahrzad Givi

Iran

Joy of Christmas

No particular order for the listing.

JNA Jewellery Design Competition 2018/19 logo

UBM logo

About the Organiser

JNA @JewelleryNet.com
www.jewellerynet.com

JNA is the flagship publication of UBM Asia's Jewellery Group. Launched in 1983, the highly acclaimed monthly trade magazine delivers the latest and most relevant market information on the international gem and jewellery industry. JNA's insightful reports provide true value that fosters synergies and yields business opportunities within the jewellery industry, while its features on design and its stylish showcases provide a glimpse of upcoming trends.

JNA is owned by UBM Asia Ltd, which combined with Informa PLC in June 2018. UBM Asia is the largest trade show organiser in Asia and the largest commercial organiser in China, India and Malaysia.

Official Website

http://www.jnadesigncompetition.com/

Social Media

Facebook:

JNAdesigncomp

Instagram:

jnadesigncompetition

WeChat ID:

JNAdesigncomp

Weibo ID:

JNAdesigncomp

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/816097/Dancing_Stone_Category.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/816101/Platinum_Category.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/816103/Tahitian_Pearl_Category.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/816580/JNA_Jewellery_Design_Competition_201819_logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/799753/UBM_Logo.jpg


© 2019 PR Newswire