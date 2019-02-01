The following information is based on a press release from Electrolux AB (Electrolux) published on February 1, 2019 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Electrolux will propose that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) planned for April 10, 2019 resolves on a share distribution of Electrolux Professional, creating a new, independent publicly traded company during the first half of 2020. The conditions and detailed time plan are yet to be determined. Provided that the regulatory conditions are fulfilled, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Electrolux (ELUXB), according to one of the below alternatives. For further information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=707096