Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Total Voting Rights

1 February 2019

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of

Guernsey with registered number 47161)

LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 - Renewal Date - 05/10/2019

Total Voting Rights

31stJanuary 2019

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.5)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules (the "Rules"), the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

The Company's issued share capital consists of the following as at 31stJanuary 2019:

46,930,816 US Dollar Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share.

Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share. 31,287,211 US Dollar B Shares with one voting right per share.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 78,218,027.

There are no shares held in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Enquiries:

Website: www.thirdpointoffshore.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Sam Walden, Company Secretary

Tel: 01481 745001