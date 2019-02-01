High Density Interconnect Market Worth $16.9 Billion by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report on "High Density Interconnect Market by Product (4-6 Layers HDI, 8-10 Layers HDI, and 10+ Layers HDI), End User (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Medical), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the HDI market is expected to grow from USD 9.5 billion in 2018 to USD 16.9 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2018 to 2023. A few key factors driving the growth of this market are increasing adoption of advanced electronics and safety measures in the automotive vertical and growing demand for smart consumer electronics and wearable devices.

10+ Layers HDI to hold the largest share of the HDI market during the forecast period

10+ layers HDI would likely continue accounting for the largest share of the HDI market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to 10+ Layers HDIs being used in a wide range of devices, such as high-reliability automotive products, high-density mobile devices, and IoT modules. 10+ layers HDI offer benefits such as small size, lightweight construction, and enhanced flexibility.

HDI market for the medical end-user segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The HDI market for the medical end-user segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The range of HDI PCB applications in the medical industry is vast and ever-growing. HDI PCBs can be found in pacemakers, defibrillators and heart monitors, medical imaging systems, MRIs, CT scans, and ultrasonic equipment among others. HDI PCBs are also used in medical devices like body temperature monitors, blood glucose monitors, and electrical muscle stimulation equipment.

APAC to hold the largest share of the HDI market during the forecast period

APAC would likely account for the major share of the global HDI market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing application of HDI in consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare verticals in countries such as China, India, and South Korea. It is also due to the extension of telecommunications networks in China, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, India, and other developing countries in APAC.

Unimicron (Taiwan), Compeq Co. (Taiwan), TTM Technologies (US), Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik (Austria), Zhen Ding Tech. (Taiwan), IBIDEN (Japan), MEIKO ELECTRONICS Co. (Japan), FUJITSU INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGIES (Japan), Tripod Technology Corp. (Taiwan), Unitech (Taiwan), SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS (South Korea), Daeduck GDS Co (South Korea), DAP Corp. (South Korea), Korea Circuit (South Korea), CMK (Japan), NCAB Group (Sweden), SIERRA CIRCUITS (US), and Multek (Hong Kong) are among the major players in the HDI market.

