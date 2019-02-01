Swiss Life 2018 full-year results

Dear All

Swiss Life will release its 2018 full-year results on Tuesday, 26 February 2019 at 07.00 a.m. (CET).

Patrick Frost, Group CEO, and Thomas Buess, Group CFO, will host a conference call at 09.00 a.m. (CET) to present the results to investors and analysts followed by a Q&A session.

Please use the telephone numbers listed below to participate in the call:

Europe: +41 (0) 58 310 50 00 UK: +44 (0) 207 107 0613 USA: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

The event will be broadcast live on our website (https://www.swisslife.com/en/investors/Event.html) (audio webcast). A repeat will be available after the event.





Best regards,

Swiss Life

Investor Relations

Investor.relations@swisslife.ch

+41 43 284 52 76