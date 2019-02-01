OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, February 1
Classification: Directorate Declaration
Oxford Instruments plc
Change in Director's Particulars
1 February 2019
In accordance with paragraph 9.6.14 of the Listing Rules, the Company has been advised that Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") has announced its intention, subject to approval at its AGM, to appoint Neil Carson a Director of the Company with effect from 1 June 2019.
Issued for and on behalf of Oxford Instruments plc
Contact for queries:
Susan Johnson-Brett
Company Secretary
01865 393324
LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231