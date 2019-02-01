Collaboration will help private sellers find the real value of their items online and consign with auction houses that will deliver best sale result

Invaluable, the world's leading online marketplace for fine art, antiques, and collectibles, today announced a partnership with Mearto, an online appraisal service, to help private sellers understand the true value of their objects and bring them to auction.

Invaluable EVP for Partnerships and Emerging Markets Scott Miles said the partnership will provide a convenient, sought-after service for Invaluable customers who are increasingly interested in both buying and selling their artworks and other treasures online. It will also help auction house partners connect with new potential customers and win consignments, Miles added.

Last year, Invaluable received more than 15,000 requests for appraisals from private sellers and that number continues to grow, said Miles.

"Mearto connects private sellers with professional auction specialists online, providing appraisals within 24 to 48 hours and an opportunity to talk with an expert and ask follow-up questions. It's easy and will give people seeking appraisals great confidence in the process," said Miles. "On the flip side, it will help auction houses connect with potential new clients and win consignments. We look at it as a win for everyone."

Mads Hallas Bjerg, co-founder of Mearto.com, said, "A new generation of auction sellers wants a faster online approach to art appraisals as well as technology to help them connect and consign with the right auction house."

Under the partnership agreement, which launches March 1, Invaluable will offer customers access to online art appraisal services powered by Denmark-based Mearto for a modest fee.

As of Jan. 1, Mearto had appraised more than 35,000 items, helping set the value for items including fine art, jewelry, antique furniture, design and silver objects from major artists including Francis Bacon, Jean Michel Basquiat, Henri Matisse, Jeff Koons, Yayoi Kusama, Marcel Breuer, George Nakashima, Roy Lichtenstein, Egill Jacobsen, and Andy Warhol.

For more information on Invaluable, please visit www.Invaluable.com or follow us on Twitter at @InvaluableLive.

About Invaluable

Invaluable is the world's leading online marketplace for buying fine art, antiques and collectibles. Working with more than 5,000 of the world's premier auction houses, dealers and galleries, Invaluable helps buyers from nearly 200 countries connect with the things they love. With best-in-class online bidding technology, along with a fixed-price retail platform, Invaluable provides sellers with e-commerce and marketing solutions, as well as auction management software. Recently called "one of the fastest growing e-commerce sites in the art world" by Blouin ArtInfo, Invaluable has also been recognized by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 and the EY Entrepreneur Of The Yearprogram in both 2015 and 2016. Headquartered in Boston, Invaluable also has offices in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Belgium and Australia. For more information, visit www.invaluable.com or follow us on Twitter at @InvaluableLive.

About Mearto

Mearto is a leading online appraisal service and a first-mover in consignment technology. With a background in digital media and data science, Johan Laidlaw and Mads Hallas Bjerg co-founded Mearto.com in Copenhagen, 2015, to bring transparency to the online art market helping sellers with online appraisals of art and antiques and connect them to auction houses. For more information visit https://mearto.com/

Mearto has received investment from Bumble Ventures, Preseed, the Danish innovation fund, and the businessman and art collector Lars Seier Christensen.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190201005024/en/

Contacts:

Andrew Gully

Invaluable

agully@invaluable.com

m. 978.886.3200

Melissa C. Alonso

Communications consultant, Mearto

press@mearto.com

m. +1 646-403-7311