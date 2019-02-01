sprite-preloader
01.02.2019
PR Newswire

Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, February 1

1 February 2019

FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300ND695NEJ5GP172

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 5.6.

During the month of January 2019, Fidelity Japan Trust PLC repurchased 155,365 ordinary shares into Treasury. No shares were repurchased for cancellation. No ordinary shares were issued.

As at 31 January 2019, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 136,161,695 ordinary shares. This figure also includes 1,180,865 ordinary shares held in Treasury, with attract no voting rights; therefore, the total number of voting rights in Fidelity Japan Trust PLC is 134,980,830.

The above figure (134,980,830) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Fidelity Japan Trust PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Natalia de Sousa
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 836869


