Containerships Oyj: Containerships plc Notice of Repurchase of Bonds

Containerships plc - Stock Exchange Release 1 February 2019 at 12:00 (EET)

Notice of Repurchase of Bonds

This notice is made in respect of the EUR 60 million senior secured bonds due 2021 issued by Containerships plc.

The combination agreement between Container Finance Ltd Oy and CMA CGM was closed on 31.10.2018. Upon closing the agreement, Containerships plc, will integrate CMA CGM's intra-regional market offering in Europe and Mediterranean area. As result, bondholders could require the repurchase of the Bonds they held as provided in the terms and conditions of the Bonds.

The deadline for bondholders to require the repurchase of their Bonds was January 4, 2019. By the deadline, Containerships plc received Bonds representing an aggregate nominal principal amount of 11.4 million, which represents approximately 19 per cent of the aggregate nominal principal amount of all the Bonds.

Containerships plc will, on the repurchase date of February 1, 2019, in accordance with the terms of the Bonds upon a Change of Control Put option, pay 101 per cent of the nominal amount of the Bonds to be repurchased, together with the accrued and unpaid interest.

