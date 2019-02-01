

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose on Friday and the pound was little changed against the euro and dollar, as Brexit uncertainty persisted and data showed the U.K. manufacturing sector made a lackluster start to 2019.



According to the latest survey report from IHS Markit, the manufacturing PMI hit a three-month low of 52.8 in January, missing expectations for a score of 53.5.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 32 points or 0.46 percent at 7,000.74 in opening deals after rising around 0.4 percent on Thursday.



Glencore slid half a percent after saying its copper output rose 11 percent in 2018.



Paddy Power Betfair gained about 1 percent after buying a 51 percent stake in Adjarabet for 101 million pounds.



TalkTalk Telecom Group slumped 8.3 percent after a warning that customer acquisition costs will dent profits by up to £15mln this year.



