

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European shares rose on Friday as investors watched developments on Sino-American trade relations.



The two-day U.S.-China trade talks ended without concrete results, though China promised to 'substantially' expand purchases of U.S. goods.



Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump said the trade dispute would hopefully be resolved before the March 1 deadline.



Weak data from China and the euro zone served to limit the upside to some extent.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 0.1 percent at 358.99 in opening deals after finishing marginally higher in the previous session.



The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index were little changed while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was climbing 0.7 percent.



Automaker Daimler advanced 1.5 percent, Peugeot rose 0.4 percent and BMW gained 0.6 percent after Morgan Stanley upgraded the region's industry to attractive.



Outdoor advertising company JCDecaux soared 9.5 percent after its Q4 2018 adjusted organic revenue grew 5.4 percent.



German lender Deutsche Bank fell over 2 percent despite narrowing its Q4 loss.



Sweden's Electrolux soared almost 10 percent after its Q4 profit topped forecasts.



Paddy Power Betfair gained about 1 percent in London after buying a 51 percent stake in Adjarabet for 101 million pounds.



TalkTalk Telecom Group slumped 8.3 percent after a warning that customer acquisition costs will dent profits by up to £15mln this year.



In economic releases, a private survey showed that China's factory activity continued to weaken last month, providing the latest evidence of a prolonged economic slowdown.



The Caixin/Markit PMI dropped to 48.3 in January from 49.7 in the previous month. Analysts had expected a score of 49.5.



U.K. manufacturing growth slowed more-than-expected in January to its lowest level in three months, survey data from IHS Markit showed.



The IHS Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index for manufacturing fell to 52.8 from 54.2 in December. Economists had forecast a score of 53.5.



The Eurozone manufacturing PMI fell to 50.5 in January, in line with the flash estimate and down from December's 51.4.



