Freitag, 01.02.2019

01.02.2019 | 11:58
(1 Leser)
PR Newswire

Martin Harborne, HS-UK Area Sales Manager, Retires After 19 Years of Service

HARLOW, England, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haag-Streit UK, the leading manufacturer and distributor of gold-standard optometry and ophthalmic equipment, is sad to announce the retirement of Martin Harborne after 19 years of loyal service.

HS-UK ASM, Martin Harborne retires (PRNewsfoto/Haag-Streit UK)

Martin has worked in his current role as the Area Sales Manager for the South-West area of the UK since January 2000 and will retire on 1stFebruary 2019.

Responsible for managing the sales process in the South-West, demonstrating Haag-Streit UK's portfolio of ophthalmic, optometry and orthoptic equipment and attending UK-wide trade shows and events, Martin has exceptional clinical knowledge and expertise, which have been an asset to the sales team.

Grahame Wood, HS-UK National Sales Manager, said, "Martin has been a valued member of a very successful sales team. He will be sorely missed by everyone at Haag-Streit UK, but we wish him a long and happy retirement."

HS-UK has appointed Michelle Riley to succeed Martin in the role of Area Sales Manager for the South-West, for more information on Michelle's appointment, please visit https://hsuk.co/2QzBVDb

For further information on Martin's retirement, please contact Haag-Streit UK on (01279) 883807 or email sales@haag-streit-uk.com


© 2019 PR Newswire