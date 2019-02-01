Martin Harborne, HS-UK Area Sales Manager, Retires After 19 Years of Service

HARLOW, England, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haag-Streit UK, the leading manufacturer and distributor of gold-standard optometry and ophthalmic equipment, is sad to announce the retirement of Martin Harborne after 19 years of loyal service.

Martin has worked in his current role as the Area Sales Manager for the South-West area of the UK since January 2000 and will retire on 1stFebruary 2019.

Responsible for managing the sales process in the South-West, demonstrating Haag-Streit UK's portfolio of ophthalmic, optometry and orthoptic equipment and attending UK-wide trade shows and events, Martin has exceptional clinical knowledge and expertise, which have been an asset to the sales team.

Grahame Wood, HS-UK National Sales Manager, said, "Martin has been a valued member of a very successful sales team. He will be sorely missed by everyone at Haag-Streit UK, but we wish him a long and happy retirement."

HS-UK has appointed Michelle Riley to succeed Martin in the role of Area Sales Manager for the South-West, for more information on Michelle's appointment, please visit https://hsuk.co/2QzBVDb

For further information on Martin's retirement, please contact Haag-Streit UK on (01279) 883807 or email sales@haag-streit-uk.com