Federal and state governments need to do a whole lot more to help the transition to electric vehicles, says the senate, after poll results indicated strong popular backing for the switch from fossil fuel transport.From pv magazine Australia. The Australian senate has warned the country could be left behind as the rest of the world embraces electric vehicles because the federal government is not doing enough to boost EV uptake. A senate report has made 17 recommendations on how Australia could manage the risks of transition from combustion engines. The recommendations of the senate committee on ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...