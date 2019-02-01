

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were mixed in cautious trade on Friday as investors weighed data showing further falls in output against weakening global growth prospects.



Global benchmark Brent crude held steady at $60.86 per barrel after rising 0.4 percent in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were down 0.2 percent at $53.70 per barrel.



According to a Reuters survey, OPEC's crude oil production dropped by a massive 890,000 bpd in January from the previous month. That marked the largest month-on-month drop since January 2017.



The U.S. sanctions on Venezuela and a drop in U.S. fuel stockpiles are the other catalysts supporting prices.



On the flip side, a private survey showed that China's factory activity continued to weaken last month, providing the latest evidence of a prolonged economic slowdown.



The Caixin/Markit PMI dropped to 48.3 in January from 49.7 in the previous month. Analysts had expected a score of 49.5.



Manufacturing data from the euro zone and the U.K. also painted a bleak picture of the global economy.



Elsewhere, the two-day U.S.-China trade talks ended without concrete results, though U.S. President Donald Trump said the trade dispute would hopefully be resolved before the March 1 deadline.



