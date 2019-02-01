

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ARRIS International plc (ARRS) announced Friday that stockholders voted by the requisite majorities to approve all matters presented regarding the proposed acquisition by CommScope Holding Co. Inc. (COMM). The voting took place at the Court and special general shareholder meetings held today in London.



CommScope agreed in early November to acquire all of the issued and to be issued ordinary shares of ARRIS in an all-cash transaction for $31.75 per share, or a total purchase price of about $7.4 billion, including the repayment of debt.



At the meeting convened by the High Court of Justice in England and Wales, the proposal to approve the scheme of arrangement was approved by stockholders holding 99 percent of the shares voted at the meeting.



At the special general shareholder meeting convened by ARRIS, the proposal to amend ARRIS's articles of association was approved by stockholders holding 99 percent of the shares voted at the meeting.



ARRIS expects the transaction to close in the first half of 2019, following receipt of the remaining regulatory approvals and the sanction of the Scheme by the Court.



