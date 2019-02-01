Vilnius, Lithuania, 2019-02-01 12:18 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schedule of Government Securities auctions for February 2019 - April 2019: Auction Payment Redemption Currency Maturity Issue date date date (days) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2019-02-04 2019-02-06 2027-04-26 EUR 3001 LT0000610073 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2019-02-11 2019-02-13 2025-11-21 EUR 2473 LT0000670036 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2019-02-18 2019-02-20 2021-05-04 EUR 804 LT0000650046 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2019-02-25 2019-02-27 2027-04-26 EUR 2980 LT0000610073 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2019-03-04 2019-03-06 2023-08-16 EUR 1624 LT0000650046 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2019-03-12 2019-03-14 2025-11-21 EUR 2444 LT0000670036 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2019-03-18 2019-03-20 2022-03-20 EUR 1096 New issue -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2019-03-25 2019-03-27 2023-08-16 EUR 1603 LT0000650046 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2019-04-01 2019-04-03 2025-11-21 EUR 2424 LT0000670036 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2019-04-08 2019-04-10 2022-03-20 EUR 1075 New issue tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2019-04-15 2019-04-17 2024-04-17 EUR 1827 New issue -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2019-04-23 2019-04-25 2025-11-21 EUR 2402 LT0000670036 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2019-04-29 2019-05-02 2022-03-20 EUR 1053 New issue tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before every auction date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.