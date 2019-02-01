

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) Friday reported that net earnings for the fourth quarter plunged to $257.1 million or $2.46 per share from $443.87 million or $4.27 per share in the prior-year quarter.



On average, 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $3.13 per share. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.



Net revenue for the quarter grew 12 percent to $1.38 billion from $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year. Organic Revenue Increased 9 percent. Wall Street was looking for revenue of $1.35 billion.



Looking ahead to the full year 2019, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $12.00 to $12.40 per share. Street expectation for the year is $12.25 per share.



For the first quarter, adjusted earnings are expected to be in the range of $2.44 to $2.80 per share, while analysts projects $2.73 per share.



Neil Hunn, chairman, president and CEO said, 'We expect our businesses to continue their solid execution in 2019 benefitting from niche market leadership positions and high levels of recurring revenue.'



