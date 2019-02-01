The "Track&Trace" solution for container tracking relies on Sigfox' international network and IBM Watson IoT

IBM announce with Sigfox the launch within Groupe PSA of the innovative "Track&Trace" solution for the digitalization of package (container) tracking between suppliers and assembly plants. This solution, based on IBM's cloud-based Internet of Things technologies and Sigfox' international "0G" network allows Groupe PSA to optimize container rotation between the various PSA'supplier sites and factories.

With "Track&Trace" and thanks to IBM Watson IoT' solution, Groupe PSA tracks its sensor-equipped containers in real time through Sigfox' network. The solution, easy to deploy, offers simple and efficient services to reduce production line breakdowns and eliminate packaging waste in order to prevent incidents. It is currently being deployed at several sites of the group.

"We are constantly looking for technological solutions to meet with the needs of our factories and to be as efficient as possible. This "Track&Trace" system allows us to know, individually and in detail, where our containers are located. This technological advance must allow to optimize our rotation loops and to prevent incidents. It is a real disruption and a new step in the digitalization of the Supply Chain," says Yann Vincent, EVP Manufacturing Supply Chain Groupe PSA

At the end of supplier consultation phase leading to the choice of IBM, the business solution was co-created and developed during a design thinking session at IBM Studio with Groupe PSA's logistic experts. It was then industrialized within IBM France's ScaleZone, a structure federating open ecosystems to develop multi-stakeholder projects.

This co-construction approach has been possible thanks to the close collaboration between IBM, Groupe PSA and Sigfox, which aimed at bringing this solution to an industrial scale.

"I am proud that IBM is Groupe PSA's trusted partner for its efficient logistics. With this innovative project, we are demonstrating the value of working in a conjoined ecosystem and in particular with a partner such as Sigfox, to develop new digital usages in a co-innovating process with Groupe PSA", said Nicolas Sekkaki, President IBM France

Based on the latest technological innovation on the Internet of Things field, the solution was developed by IBM services to be integrated into the industrial environment, from the sensor's adaptation (size, fixing, constraints…) to the deployment of an "As A Service" container solution. Already integrating IBM's analytical services, it will be able to develop and evolve in line with business needs and new logistic uses, through Artificial Intelligence and technology sharing within Blockchain ecosystems.

"Asset management and tracking is constantly growing for the companies. This is the most important demand on the IoT market. We are delighted to combine Watson IoT's power with our seamless international network to enable Groupe PSA to improve its Supply Chain," said Ludovic Le Moan, CEO and co-founder of Sigfox

IBM, Sigfox and Groupe PSA plan to offer this platform to other European manufacturers from 2019.

About Watson IoT

IBM is an established leader in the Internet of Things with more than 6,000 client engagements in 170 countries, a growing ecosystem of over 1,400 partners and more 750 IoT patents which together help to draw actionable insight from billions of connected devices, sensors and systems around the world. Building on the company's USD 3 billion commitment to bring Watson cognitive computing to IoT, in December 2015 IBM announced a USD 200 million global headquarters for its new Watson IoT unit in Munich Germany, bringing together 1,000 IBM developers, consultants, researchers and designers to drive deeper engagement with clients and partners.

For more information about Watson IoT, visit www.ibm.com/IoT

About Sigfox

Sigfox is the inventor of the 0G network and the world's leading IoT (Internet of Things) service provider. Its global network allows billions of devices to connect to the Internet, in a straightforward way, while consuming as little energy as possible. Sigfox's unique approach to device-to-cloud communications addresses the three greatest barriers to global IoT adoption: cost, energy consumption and global scalability.

Today, the network is available in 60 countries, with 1 billion people covered. Surrounded by a large ecosystem of partners and IoT key players, Sigfox empowers companies to move their business model towards more digital services, in key areas such as Asset Tracking and Supply Chain. Founded in 2010 by Ludovic Le Moan and Christophe Fourtet, the company is headquartered in France, and also has offices in Madrid, Munich, Boston, Dallas, San Francisco, Dubai, Singapore, Sao Paulo and Tokyo.

