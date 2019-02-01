MoutaiBellAroundWorld delivering Aroma and Blessings of Moutai - a Brilliant Interactive Christmas Marketing Campaign

GUIYANG, China, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From December 19, 2018 to January 12, 2019, MoutaiBellAroundWorld, an interactive marketing campaign launched one week before the Christmas Day, drew the attention of Moutai fans across the world. The marketing campaign was on Moutai's Twitter and Facebook pages. Moutai presented an excellent marketing campaign in a unique way to enhance the image of the Chinese brand overseas, promoting cultural exchanges across the world, and popularizing Chinese culture.

A Moutai Tasting Party at the Christmas Market in Dompierre-Sur-Yon, France, was held on December 8, 2018, where the mayor and citizens of Dompierre-Sur-Yon were present, tasting Moutai and feeling the charm of China. It successfully aroused the expectation of fans of Moutai from all corners of the world.

Moutai made a customized "Christmas Bell" and imbedded beads with Moutai liquor in it, so as to express its appreciation for an "aromatic world". Moutai launched an online warming-up event MoutaiBell to show the ingenious design of the bell and a 360° interactive game to attract fans to attend the event.

The creative UGC event with distinctive Chinese characteristics drew in more than 500 fans from 12 countries and regions such as the United States, France, Spain and the United Kingdom. The event combined creative marketing strategies with Western festive customs to build Moutai into a symbol of China and acquaint the rest of the world with Moutai. Moutai has achieved remarkable results by refining its own cultural values and exploring overseas markets. It will continue to promote traditional Chinese culture and introduce the Chinese brand to the world.