01.02.2019
PR Newswire

Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 28

Keystone Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 31-January-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                                1812.35p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                              1825.23p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                                1766.84p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                              1779.73p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

