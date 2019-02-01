Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 31-January-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1812.35p INCLUDING current year revenue 1825.23p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1766.84p INCLUDING current year revenue 1779.73p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---