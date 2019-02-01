

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results on Friday, Honeywell International Inc. (HON) announced its financial outlook for fiscal 2019. The company forecast earnings for the year in line with analysts' expectations and revenues below their estimates.



For fiscal 2019, Honeywell expects sales of $36.0 billion to $36.9 billion, representing organic sales growth of 2 percent to 5 percent, and earnings per share of $7.80 to $8.10.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.88 per share on revenues of $37.05 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



