

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $712.80 million, or $2.30 per share. This compares with $571.12 million, or $1.84 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Simon Property Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.15 billion or $3.23 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $1.46 billion from $1.43 billion last year.



Simon Property Group Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.15 Bln. vs. $1.12 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.23 vs. $3.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.90 -Revenue (Q4): $1.46 Bln vs. $1.43 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX