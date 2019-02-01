KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors, announced today that Brian Pereira has been appointed to its Board of Directors effective February 1, 2019. Dr. Pereira is a veteran biopharmaceutical and healthcare leader with experience in financing and growing companies. He has been President CEO of Visterra Inc. since 2013 and previously served as President CEO of AMAG Pharmaceuticals.

"We are delighted to welcome Brian to the KalVista Board of Directors. His distinguished career and expertise in matters of medicine, clinical development, and commercial infrastructure will provide an important perspective to our Board," said Andrew Crockett, Chief Executive Officer of KalVista. "We look forward to the experience Brian will bring as we continue to advance our portfolio of plasma kallikrein inhibitors and grow KalVista into a late stage development company."

"I am very pleased to join the KalVista Board and have the opportunity to work with a group so experienced in the role of plasma kallikrein inhibition," said Dr. Brian Pereira. "It is especially exciting to be involved with such significant advancements for patients as KalVista works to develop potential oral treatments for hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema."

Prior to his role at AMAG, Brian held senior roles at Tufts Medical Center including President and CEO of a Tufts Medical Center Physician Organization and interim COO. Brian is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Africa Healthcare Network and of NephroPlus Ltd. He has previously served on the Board of several private and public companies, was the Chairman of the Board of the Harvard-MIT Biomedical Enterprise Program and President and Board member of the National Kidney Foundation. Brian is an Adjunct Professor of Medicine at Tufts University School of Medicine and has authored over 200 published scientific articles. He received his medical degree (MBBS) from St. John's Medical College, MD (Medicine) and DM (Nephrology) from the Post Graduate Institute, and MBA from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. The initial focus is on inhibitors of plasma kallikrein, which is an important component of the body's inflammatory response and which, in excess, can lead to increased vascular permeability, edema and inflammation. KalVista has developed a proprietary portfolio of novel, small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors initially targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). The Company has created a structurally diverse portfolio of oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors and is advancing multiple drug candidates for HAE as well as DME. The Company has selected KVD900 as its program to be advanced as an on-demand therapy for HAE attacks, and commenced a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in HAE patients in late 2018. In DME, KalVista's most advanced program, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor known as KVD001, began a Phase 2 clinical trial in 2017 that is anticipated to complete in the second half of 2019.

For more information, please visit www.kalvista.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, available funding, our cash runway and future clinical trial timing and results. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect our business and its financial results are detailed in the annual report on Form 10-K filed on July 30, 2018 and other reports as filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

