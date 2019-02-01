A Teikoku Databank report says as many as 95 solar companies went bankrupt last year - seven more than in 2017. The company warns the negative trend that began in 2016 may escalate as FIT reductions for large-scale solar come into effect.Japanese research company Teikoku Databank has predicted further bankruptcies in Japan's PV sector over the next few years, as a result of pending FIT cuts for large-scale solar and the transition to an auction procurement system. In a new report, analysts revealed 95 solar sector companies went bankrupt last year, seven more than in 2017 and 28 more than in ...

