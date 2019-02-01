AroCell AB: AroCell launches new website

The website (arocell.com) informs about precision monitoring in cancer care and the potential clinical utility of measuring the concentration of TK1 during cancer treatment. Thymidine kinase 1 (TK1) is a potential biomarker during cancer treatment. The determination of the TK1 concentration in serum is simple using AroCell TK 210 ELISA, by using a blood sample from the patient, making timely decisions possible during treatment of cancer patients.

"Communicating with our customers, business partners, shareholders and investors is important for AroCell and our web is our major channel for this communication. I'm very pleased how the new website facilitates for our stakeholders to find relevant information about AroCell, our way forward and our product TK210 ELISA" says Michael Brobjer, CEO of AroCell.

The new website is designed with user-friendly navigation in mind, helping stakeholders to easy navigate through the site and find relevant information. The web has also got a face lift and a new fresh look.

