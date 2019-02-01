

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - A bipartisan bill to tackle technology-specific threats to US national security, posed by foreign countries like China, has been introduced in the Senate.



The Bill, authored by Senators Mark Warner (D-VA) and Marco Rubio (R-FL), proposes to create an Office of Critical Technologies & Security at the White House. It will be responsible for coordinating across agencies and developing a long-term, whole-of-government strategy to protect against state-sponsored technology theft and risks to critical supply chains.



The Office would be directed to coordinate and consult with federal and state tech and telecom regulators, the private sector, nongovernmental experts and academic stakeholders, and key international partners and U.S. allies to ensure that every available tool is being utilized to safeguard the supply chain and protect emerging, foundational and dual-use technologies, the Bill says.



The Warner-Rubio Bill is co-sponsored by Senators Susan Collins (R-ME), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Roy Blunt (R-MO), and Chris Coons (D-DE).



A Companion legislation was introduced in the House by Representatives C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger (D-MD), Mike Conaway (R-TX), Jim Himes (D-CT), and Will Hurd (R-TX).



The United States is currently facing national security threats posed by the improper acquisition and transfer of critical technologies by foreign countries and reliance on foreign products. The most potential threat was identified in technologies manufactured by Chinese telecom giants ZTE and Huawei, which jeopardize the overall security of private sector supply chains.



After ZTE repeatedly violated U.S. laws, a bipartisan group of Senators introduced in September the ZTE Enforcement Review and Oversight (ZERO) Act, a legislation that would enforce full compliance by the Chinese state-directed telecommunications company with all probationary conditions in the Commerce Department's deal.



The Bill gains bipartisan support in the context of attempts by China and other countries to achieve technological and economic edge over the United States through the aggressive use of state-supported technology transfers. At the same time, the U.S. is also facing major challenges to the integrity of key supply chains as a result of reliance on foreign products.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX