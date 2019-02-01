

Eurozone consumer price inflation slowed for a third month in January to its lowest level in nine months, while core inflation rose, preliminary data from Eurostat showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 1.4 percent year-on-year in January after a 1.6 percent increase in December. The latest inflation figure was in line with economists' expectations.



Inflation was the lowest since April last year, when it was 1.3 percent.



Core inflation, which excludes prices of energy food, alcohol and tobacco, accelerated to 1.1 percent in January from 1 percent in December. Economists had expected the rate to remain steady.



The European Central Bank targets inflation 'below, but close to 2 percent.'



In January, the energy component registered the biggest annual increase of 2.6 percent, followed by food, alcohol & tobacco, up 1.8 percent.



Prices of services rose 1.6 percent and those of non-energy industrial goods edged up 0.3 percent.



