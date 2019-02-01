Publicis Groupe: 2018 FY Results Presentation: Connection Details

INVITATION
PUBLICIS GROUPE
Full Year 2018 Results
Publicis Groupe will release its Q4 Revenue & Full Year 2018 Results on Wednesday, February 6, 2019
after the Paris stock market closes.
Conference Call & Webcast
Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 10:00am
(Paris time - CET)
Arthur Sadoun
Chairman & CEO
Jean-Michel Etienne
Executive Vice President & Group CFO
Conference Call
Confirmation Code: 8958859 (EN)
France: +33 (0)1 76 77 22 57
UK: +44 (0)330 336 9411
USA: +1 323 794 2423
Audio Webcast
The audio conference and the slides of the presentation will be available online on
Publicis Groupe's website and on the following link:
https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/9zbsbmks/lan/en
The audio replay will be available for 1 month by dialing:
Replay Passcode: 8958859 (EN)
France: +33 (0) 1 70 48 00 94
UK: +44 (0) 207 660 0134
USA: +1 719 457 0820
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Publicis Groupe via Globenewswire