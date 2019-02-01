

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Cues from the U.S. Futures Index point to a lower opening for Wall Street.



Asian shares finished higher, while European shares are trading down.



The Employment Situation Report, PMI and Construction Spending report are the highlights on Friday.



As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were down 11.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 5.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 48.50 points.



U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday. The Nasdaq surged up 98.66 points or 1.4 percent to 7,281.74 and the S&P 500 advanced 23.05 points or 0.9 percent to 2,704.10, with both indexes reaching their best closing levels in nearly two months. On the other hand, the Dow edged down 15.19 points or 0.1 percent to 24,999.67.



On the economic front, Employment Situation for January will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 158,000, down from 312,000 in the prior month. Unemployment rate is expected to be up 3.9 percent, unchanged from the prior month.



The Purchasing Managers' Manufacturing Index or PMI for January will be published at 9.45 am ET. The prior month level was 53.8.



Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will participate in a moderated Q&A session at the Texas Lyceum Public Conference in Austin, Texas, with audience Q&A at 9.45 am ET.



Construction Spending for November will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 0.2 percent, versus down 0.1 percent in the prior month.



Institute for Supply Management's Manufacturing Index for January is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 54.0, compared to 54.1 in December.



Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will participate in a town hall Q&A in Long Lake, MN at 10.40 am ET.



Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week is expected at 1.00 pm ET. In the previous week, the North American Rig Count were 1291 and U.S. Rig Count were 1059.



Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index rallied 33.66 points or 1.3 percent to close at 2,618.23 even as weak data reinforced investor concerns of a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slipped 11.73 points to close at 27,930.74.



Japanese shares finished marginally higher. The Nikkei 225 Index edged up 14.90 points or 0.1 percent to 20,788.39, while the broader Topix closed 0.2 percent lower at 1,564.63.



Australian markets finished marginally lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index and the broader All Ordinaries Index ended at 5,862.80 and 5,935.30, respectively.



European shares are mostly down. France's CAC 40 is declining 9.96 points or 0.20 percent. Germany's DAX is down 32.45 points or 0.29 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is advancing 6.10 points or 0.09 percent. Swiss Market Index is down 42.08 points or 0.47 percent.



Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index, Euro Stoxx 50, is losing 0.43 percent.



