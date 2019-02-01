Stockholm, February 1, 2018 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today publishes monthly trade statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the statistics for January 2019: -- The share trading decreased by 17.6% to a daily average of 2.707bn EUR, compared to 3.287bn EUR in January 2018. Compared to the previous month, December 2018, the daily average decreased by 8.6%. -- Cleared derivatives volume increased by 0.3% to a daily average of 410,392 contracts, compared with 409,360 contracts in January 2018. -- ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) increased by 78.9% to a daily average of 56.6m EUR compared to 31.6m EUR in January 2018. -- Nokia Oyj was the most traded stock per day during the past month, followed by Novo Nordisk A/S. -- Morgan Stanley Int. Plc was the most active member during the past month, followed by Deutsche Bank AG. -- Nasdaq Nordic's share of order-book trading in our listed stocks decreased to 66.3%, compared to 66.8% previous month4. The average order book depth on the best price level was larger at Nasdaq Nordic than the second most liquid trading venue, see detailed figures per exchange: -- For OMXC25 companies 2.0 larger -- For OMXH25 companies 1.6 larger -- For OMXS30 companies 1.9 larger Nasdaq Nordic's average time at EBBO5 (European Best Bid and Offer) was: -- For OMXC25 companies 91.9% -- For OMXH25 companies 89.6% -- For OMXS30 companies 92.3% 1. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm. 2. Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius. 3. ETF trading figure encompasses Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Helsinki. 4. Included are the main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq Nordic listed shares. Source: Thomson Reuters. 5. EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com Media Relations Contact: Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com -------------------------