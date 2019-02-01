

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials seized the largest-ever contraband of fentanyl in their history.



The CBP officers at the Nogales Commercial Facility in Arizona announced Thursday they seized 254 pounds of powder and pills hidden in a truck carrying cucumbers from Mexico. The driver of the truck, who is a Mexican national, was nabbed when he attempted to enter the United States through the Port of Nogales.



The drug, worth approximately $3.5 million in the market, was said to have the potential for more than 100 million lethal doses of the drug, a synthetic opioid that has fueled an epidemic of overdose deaths in the United States.



Additionally, the CBP officials also confiscated almost 395 pounds of methamphetamine that was concealed in a secret floor compartment of the trailer. Valued at $1.1 million, it is the third largest seizure of methamphetamine at an Arizona port.



Nogales Area Port Director Michael Humphries said the Mexican national was handed over to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), who charged him with two counts of 21 USC 841.



'Opioids pose a real danger to every community in America and are having fatal consequences across our nation. This past weekend our CBP officers were able to stop an enormous amount of these deadly narcotics from hitting our streets,' he told reporters.



The fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin, and had been placed in hard plastic containers, apparently to avoid any potential exposure to CBP officers.



The bust, which was part of a wider investigation being carried out, evoked praise by President Donald Trump, who insists on building a border wall to prevent large scale drug trafficking from across Mexico, among other threats.



'Our great U.S. Border Patrol Agents made the biggest Fentanyl bust in our Country's history. Thanks, as always, for a job well done,' he said on Twitter.



