

SAN RAMON (dpa-AFX) - Chevron Corp. (CVX) reported record annual net oil-equivalent production of 2.93 million barrels per day for full year 2018, 7 percent higher than a year earlier. The company expects that 2019 production will continue to grow by 4 to 7 percent, excluding the impact of asset sales.



For fourth-quarter, reported earnings was $3.7 billion or $1.95 per share, compared with $3.1 billion or $1.64 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2017, which included $2.02 billion in tax benefits related to U.S. tax reform. Included in the current quarter was an asset write-off totaling $270 million. Foreign currency effects increased earnings in the 2018 fourth quarter by $268 million.



Fourth-quarter sales and other operating revenues were $40 billion, compared to $36 billion in the year-ago period. Worldwide net oil-equivalent production was 3.08 million barrels per day in fourth quarter, compared with 2.74 million barrels per day from a year ago.



At year-end, balances of cash, cash equivalents, time deposits and marketable securities totaled $10.3 billion, an increase of $5.5 billion from the end of 2017. Total debt at December 31, 2018 stood at $34.5 billion, a decrease of $4.3 billion from a year earlier.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX