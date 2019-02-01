Indium Software ups the Ante in Digital Services by Achieving Microsoft Silver Analytics Competency

CHENNAI, India and SUNNYVALE, California, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Indium Software, a global end-to-end software services provider, announced that it has enhanced its digital services capability by becoming a Microsoft Partner Network member with the Silver Analytics Competency. This will give Indium greater access to Microsoft tools, technologies and training that will in turn benefit its customers in their digital transformation journey.

Microsoft Azure is an open, flexible and enterprise-grade cloud computing platform trusted by 95% of Fortune 500 businesses, governments and startups. It offers a wide portfolio of tools in Data Management, Advanced Analytics, IOT, Machine Learning & AI, to meet customers' evolving needs in today's mobile-first, cloud-first world.

Indium Software has a growing team of certified experts working on various Microsoft platforms. By signing up with the Microsoft Partner Network, the company is taking this relationship to its logical extension. This will not only help Indium Software gain a deeper understanding of the business goals of its customers, but also assist them along the way in technology selection, tool advisory, data migration, system continuity, center of excellence establishment etc., thereby laying the foundation for sustainable success.

Indium Software has the required infrastructure, a strong team, cross-domain experience, analytical capabilities, and expertise in holistic solution development to be able to leverage this partnership. The company has 50+ Microsoft-ready members in-house, and can immediately deliver on the Microsoft tech stack, ranging across Big Data & Data Management, Data Visualization and Advanced Analytics.

"We believe that the Microsoft Silver Analytics Competency is a step forward in increasing our ability to delight our customers with a wider range of Data Analytics capabilities and technology choices," says Ram Sukumar, Co-Founder and CEO.

"By achieving the Silver Analytics Competency, Indium Software has proven its commitment and expertise in specific technology areas, which places them among a small percentage of Microsoft partners worldwide," said Rajiv Sodhi, General Manager Partner Ecosystem at Microsoft India. "For customers looking for a partner to help meet their unique business needs, choosing a company like Indium Software, that has attained Microsoft competencies is a smart move. They have highly qualified experts with access to Microsoft technical support and product teams."

Indium Software has successfully implemented solutions on both Microsoft Azure & Power BI platforms. It recently helped a customer ingest data from various data sources to improve visibility, accessibility and provide business insights of its sales performance globally. The process involved setting up Azure Data Factory pipeline to extract the required data sets and then visualize using Power BI dashboards which were integrated within an enterprise web UI.

In another instance, Indium Software leveraged Microsoft Azure Machine Learning Studio to help a leading ecommerce aggregator by delivering a product categorization solution. This solution was achieved by "name matching" various product categories across websites to ensure that their customers had access to faster free-text searches and better user experience overall.

The Microsoft Partner Network helps partners strengthen their capabilities to showcase leadership in the marketplace on latest technologies, to better serve customers and to easily connect with one of the most active, diverse networks in the world.

About Indium Software

Indium Software is a rapidly growing technology solutions company with deep expertise in Big Data solutions, Analytics services, Independent QA, Blockchain and Gaming. It has over 19 years of experience, serving 350+ customers ranging from Fortune 100 to Global 5000 with a growing team of 700 associates. Indium Software has been serving customers in North America, India, APAC, Europe and South Africa. They operate through their registered offices in the Bay Area, New Jersey, Atlanta and Kuala Lumpur. Their Global Delivery Centers are located in Chennai and Bangalore, India.

Indium Software has spearheaded and supported many technology-led business transformation programs for its customers. Thanks to a ringside view to the world of technology across the globe, Indium Software had the unique opportunity to constantly evolve and learn from their customers. This unique world-view, coupled with a forward-looking mindset, has been helping Indium continuously scale up existing solution areas, while building and nurturing new services.