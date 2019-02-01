

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer (PFE) said that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP of the European Medicines Agency or EMA has adopted a positive opinion recommending Vizimpro (dacomitinib) 45 mg, as monotherapy, be granted marketing authorization in the European Union or EU for the first-line treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC with epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-activating mutations. The CHMP's opinion will now be reviewed by the European Commission.



Vizimprowas approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2018 for the first-line treatment of patients with metastatic NSCLC with EGFR exon 19 deletion or exon 21 L858R substitution mutations as detected by an FDA-approved test. It was also recently approved in Japan for EGFR gene mutation-positive, inoperable or recurrent NSCLC.



The Marketing Authorization Application for Vizimpro was based on results from ARCHER 1050, a randomized, multicenter, multinational, open-label, Phase 3 study conducted in patients with locally advanced unresectable, or metastatic NSCLC harboring EGFR exon 19 deletion or exon 21 L858R substitution mutations, an Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group (ECOG) performance status of 0 or 1; with no prior therapy for metastatic disease or recurrent disease with a minimum of 12 months disease-free after completion of systemic therapy.



A total of 452 patients were randomized 1:1 to Vizimpro 45 mg (n=227) or gefitinib 250 mg (n=225).



