Regulatory News:
Mainstay Medical International plc
(Bourse: MSTY)
Managers' Transactions
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|
Mr. Jason Hannon
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|
Director
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|
Mainstay Medical International plc (the "Company")
|b)
|LEI
|635400IUPSOZ26H56Y03
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|
RSUs pursuant to the Company's 2014 Employee Incentive Plan.
ISIN IE00BJYS1G50
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of RSUs to Mr. Hannon pursuant to the Company's 2014 Employee Incentive Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
Nil 120,000
|d)
| Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
Not Applicable
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|
1 February 2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|
Not Applicable
|g)
|Additional Information
|
None
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190201005302/en/
Contacts:
Mainstay Medical International plc