Kofax, Inc.: Kofax Announces the Closing of its Acquisition of Nuance Document Imaging

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 01, 2019, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software to automate and digitally transform end-to-end business processes, today announced the closing of its acquisition of Nuance Document Imaging (NDI), a division of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN).



NDI provides software to help organizations optimize their information-based capture and print processes from being labor intensive, error prone and costly, into becoming highly efficient, automated and secure.

Through this acquisition, Kofax is driving customer value by adding key technologies, including capture, print management and document security on MFPs, to its end-to-end Intelligent Automation platform.

About Kofax

Kofax software enables organizations to Work Like Tomorrow-today. Kofax's Intelligent Automation software platform helps organizations transform information-intensive business processes, reduce manual work and errors, minimize costs, and improve customer engagement. We combine RPA, cognitive capture, process orchestration, mobility and engagement, and analytics to ease implementations and deliver dramatic results that mitigate compliance risk and increase competitiveness, growth and profitability. Kofax provides a rapid return on investment for over 20,000 customers in financial services, insurance, government, healthcare, supply chain, business process outsourcing and other markets. Kofax delivers its software and solutions through its direct sales and services organization and more than 650 indirect channel partners and integrators in more than 60 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit kofax.com .

© 2019 Kofax, Inc. Kofax is a registered trademark of Kofax Limited.

Source: KOFAX