David Sculfor Joins the Haag-Streit Academy as a Principle Faculty Member for 2019

HARLOW, England, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haag-Streit UK, the leading manufacturer and distributor of gold-standard optometry and ophthalmic equipment, is very pleased to announce a continued collaboration with David Sculfor on the Haag-Streit Academy educational courses for 2019.

David Sculfor is Consultant Optometrist and Head of Optometry at Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Aylesbury where his special interests include biometry, electrodiagnostics and diabetic retinopathy screening.

David has been a key member of the faculty for Haag-Streit UK biometry training since he joined the team for the first 'Improving Outcomes' courses in 2014. He has a wealth of experience in both the practical and theoretical aspects of optical and ultrasound biometry and has worked with a number of leading cataract surgeons.

Over the last year, David has led the development of on-site clinical training for the LENSTAR 900 biometer. In addition, he has recently commenced development of a new bespoke biometry training programme for both NHS and private hospitals who deliver cataract services across the UK. This programme aims to further improve surgical outcomes for patients by ensuring all aspects of biometry, IOL calculation and surgical planning are optimised, resulting in cumulative improvements in post-surgery results.

Grant Duncan, HS-UK Clinical Training Manager, said, "We are delighted that David will be continuing as a principle faculty member for the newly-established Haag-Streit Academy during 2019. His time in practice dealing with thousands of patients undergoing cataract surgery means he has extensive real-world experience, giving him an unquestionable level of expertise."

For further information on any aspect of the Haag-Streit Academy courses, please contact Haag-Streit UK on (01279) 881923 or email academy@haag-streit-uk.com.