

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After reporting a significant slowdown in the pace of growth in U.S. manufacturing activity in the previous month, the Institute for Supply Management released a report on Friday showing growth unexpectedly reaccelerated in the month of January.



The ISM said its purchasing managers index climbed to 56.6 in January from a revised 54.3 in December, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the manufacturing sector.



Economists had expected the manufacturing index to edge down to 54.0 from 54.1 originally reported for the previous month.



